Browns Rookie Receives Brutal Injury News Before Week 11
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has had a roller coaster of a year.
After being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 54 overall, he was receiving a ton of hype ahead of the season. He had even received some comparisons to legendary NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
However, Hall got into off-the-field trouble and ended up being suspended. He has since returned from the suspension, but will now miss time due to injury.
According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Hall will miss a period of time due to a knee injury and is a candidate to potentially be placed on IR.
So far this season in four total games played, Hall has racked up five total tackles. He has not made much of an impact.
That being said, the potential is clearly there for him to be a productive piece for the Browns in the future.
At just 21 years old, Hall still has plenty of time to get things together. Hopefully, he'll be able to make an impact down the stretch of the season, but if not he'll have a full offseason to work on his game and come back even better in 2025.
Cleveland should still be very excited about the talent that he possesses for the future. He could end up becoming a very integral part of the defensive line alongside Myles Garrett.
For now, the news is not good. If he's placed on injured reserve, he will miss at least four games due to the injury.
Obviously, this is a very fluid situation and more information will come out in the near future. Keep an eye on this situation to see if Hall can avoid injured reserve or if he'll be forced to miss at least four games.