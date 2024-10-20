Browns Must Pursue This Dynamic Deshaun Watson Replacement
The Cleveland Browns are 1-5 heading into today's massive game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If they want to have any chance at turning their season around, they have to find a way to win today at home.
Deshaun Watson has once again struggled. Fans and the media are clearly over Watson being the starter for the Browns. They are calling for the team to bench him or at least replace him during the offseason.
With that in mind, there is one dynamic quarterback option that Cleveland must pursue to be Watson's replacement.
Assuming they keep struggling and end up with a high draft pick, they must pursue Shedeur Sanders. The Browns need dynamic playmaking ability and a big arm from their next quarterback. They also need a quarterback that brings swagger and excitement back to the franchise.
Sanders would be able to provide all of those things for Cleveland.
So far this season in seven games with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,268 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
He's capable of putting up big numbers and he does it in exciting fashion. There is some concern about his leadership and off-the-field antics, but the Browns can't afford to continue having subpar and uninspiring quarterback play.
Bringing in Sanders would bring confidence, playmaking, swagger, and a fresh start. Cleveland would need to do some developing, but the raw potential is there for the son of Deion Sanders to become a superstar.
There are no other quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class that have higher upside. The Browns could go the safe route with a player like Quinn Ewers, but there is no doubt that Sanders has a much higher ceiling.
If the Cleveland front office is serious about competing and getting back into contention, they need to swing big. Sanders would be the kind of home run swing that they need to make.
Should Sanders be able to reach his full potential, he has the talent to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. That kind of potential is real and the Browns need to take a shot on it.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing during the offseason.
It's pretty clear that Kevin Stefanski isn't going to make a quarterback change during the season, but bringing in Sanders could give the Browns the piece they need to finally stop messing around with the Watson experiment that has turned into a major failure.