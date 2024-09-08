Cleveland Browns Must Sign This Former Superstar Offensive Lineman
The Cleveland Browns haven't even completed their first game of the season. In fact, the third quarter is still going. However, there is already one massive issue that has been clear.
All game long, Deshaun Watson has been facing presure. The offensive line has been an absolute nightmare.
Of course, that is due to the Browns missing both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin. Both of those guys are key pieces of the line and they have been missed badly today.
With that in mind, Cleveland should go out and bring in more offensive line depth. Even though Conklin and Wills will be back in the near future, they need to bring in more depth.
There is one free agent available that the Browns should strongly consider signing.
Former Green Bay Packers' star left tackle David Bakhtiari is still a free agent. He has been vocal about wanting to continue his playing career. Cleveland should bring him in, even if it's just as a depth option.
At 32 years old, Bakhtiari is not far removed from being one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He was widely viewed as the best left tackle in the league and did an amazing job of defending Aaron Rodgers' blindside for years.
Of course, this potential option would depend on a medical review of Bakhtiari. He has been dealing with nagging knee injuries over the past couple of years. If he's healthy now, they should sign him.
All of that being said, something has to change. If an injury occurs on the line, the Browns have to bring in better depth to be able to survive.
Bakhtiari could be a player that would help them do that.