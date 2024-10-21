Browns Superstar Drawing Trade Interest
The Cleveland Browns are now 1-6 after falling to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. It was a tough loss to swallow, but it came with another big blow as well.
Deshaun Watson went down with what has been confirmed as a torn Achilles. He will miss the rest of the season due to the injury.
With that injury and the brutal record, the Browns are widely expected to open up for business in trade talks. Could superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett be a potential trade candidate?
According to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, teams have been fishing when it comes to Garrett. He also mentioned Denzel Ward and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are two players that other teams could try to show interest in.
"Speaking of trades, the Browns will get phone calls now, based on their 1–6 record and the fact that they just offloaded Cooper. I don’t think they’ll move Myles Garrett (but some fishing has taken place; anyone can call), Denzel Ward or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah," Breer reported.
Using the word "fishing" indicates that Cleveland is not actively shopping Garrett. That shouldn't come as any surprise.
It's very unlikely that the Browns will trade the face of their franchise. Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL and it would take a monstrous trade offer to pry him away from Cleveland.
That being said, anything is possible. The Browns may see this season as a sign that they need to rebuild. If that is the case, Garrett might become available for the right astronomical price.
So far this season, Garrett has racked up 17 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. Even though he has been dealing with nagging injury issues, he has been very dangerous and impactful.
Teams around the league are at least doing due diligence on the situation by fishing when it comes to Garrett. More than likely, they aren't expecting Cleveland to bite, but he's a player worth asking about.
Expect to continue hearing trade rumors surrounding the Browns as we move towards the trade deadline on November 5th. Garrett is not likely to be moved, but a team offering a deal that Cleveland can't pass up is not an impossible scenario.