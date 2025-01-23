Browns Superstar Gaining Much-Deserved Recognition
The Cleveland Browns suffered through a brutal 2024 NFL season as a team. However, they also saw superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett put together another monstrous season.
Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the league since the moment he came into the league back in 2017. He has continued to get better and is still playing at an insanely high level.
With that being said, Garrett is receiving much-deserved recognition for his efforst this year.
As shared by the Browns on X, Garrett has been named a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Looking at his numbers, there is no question that he deserves to be a finalist for the coveted award.
Garrett ended up playing in all 17 games despite dealing with multiple nagging injury issues. He racked up 47 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Even though the team around him was crumbling this year, Garrett remained elite. Now, the question becomes, will he be back in Cleveland or could he consider trying to find his way out of town?
That will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Garrett has been very open that he has no interest in going through a rebuild with the Browns. He expects the front office to lay out a plan and prove to him that the team can get back to winning in 2025.
Only time will tell, but there are definitely some nerves throughout the Cleveland fan base who wonder if the Browns can truly sell him on a plan to win now with so many issues to fix.
Hopefully, they're able to do so. Seeing Garrett play anywhere other than Cleveland would make a Browns fan feel sick.
All of that being said, congratulations are in order to Garrett for being named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. He is the definition of a superstar and a professional. Nothing seems able to slow him down.