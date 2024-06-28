Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Is NFL's MVP Based On This Stat
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the most dominant players in the NFL, but because he doesn't play offense, he doesn't get the same shine as, say, a Patrick Mahomes or a Justin Jefferson.
But that doesn't mean Garrett isn't every bit as valuable as most of the top offensive players.
As a matter of fact, Garrett was the league's most valuable player in 2023 based on approximate value, a stat invented by Pro Football Reference.
Keep in mind: this is only going by statistical production from last season, and the fact that Mahomes is 20th on the list obviously means you should take it with a grain of salt (remember: Mahomes actually didn't have a great regular season last year).
But this does demonstrate just how incredible Garrett really is.
The Browns' superstar pass rusher is one of only two defensive players in the top 10, with the other being Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 8.
Garrett racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2023, making his fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl (fifth overall) while also earning his third First-Team All-Pro selection as a result.
Most importantly, Garrett was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has logged double-digit sack totals in six consecutive campaigns, topping out at 16 in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. Garrett even rattled off 10 sacks in just 10 games during an injury-shortened 2019 season.
We'll see what Garrett and the Browns have in store for us in 2024.