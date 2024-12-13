Browns Superstar Offers Key Glimpse at His Future in Cleveland
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, rumors starting swirling about the future of Cleveland Browns superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett. Despite all of the rumors he remained with the team.
However, what the rumors did do is open up questions about Garrett's future. If the Browns are truly far away from Super Bowl contention, would Garrett want to stick around? Could Cleveland consider moving him for a "godfather" kind of trade offer?
Some of those questions have been answered now.
As shared by 92.3 The Fan on X, Garrett recently spoke out about his future with the team. He is very clearly wanting to remain with the Browns.
His words were in response to team owner Jimmy Haslam's recent vote of confidence in the leadership of the team. Both Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski appear to be safe.
“We got those guys right there leading the charge, organizationally. As long as that’s looking how it is, I want to be here…happy to play here in Cleveland," Garrett said.
Needless to say, those are great words to hear for Cleveland. Garrett is the clear-cut face of the franchise and is one of the best pass-rushers that the NFL has seen.
So far this season, Garrett has put together another big-time year. He has played in all 13 games, racking up 35 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Throughout his 113-game career with the Browns, he has totaled 340 tackles, 99.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 16 defended passes.
With Garrett about to turn 29 years old, his prime is quickly fading. Cleveland needs to feel a sense of urgency to get back to playoff contention as soon as possible if they want him to be a big part of that push.
Only time will tell what the future holds, but for now it sure sounds like Garrett is going to remain with the Browns. He doesn't seem to have any interest in heading elsewhere.