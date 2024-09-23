Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Provides Ominous Update On Injury Status
Myles Garrett is not one to use injuries as an excuse. Throughout the Cleveland Browns 21-15 loss to the New York Giants though, it sure looked like injuries were becoming too much to bear for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
The 28-year-old had already revealed ahead of Sunday's matchup that he was dealing with multiple injuries in his feet that he'll have to continue managing throughout the season. Now it appears those ailments have compounded into others.
“I mean, it’s the foot. But like I said, it’s more than just the foot. It’s multiple things going on," Garrett explained after the game. "I think the foot’s feeling good or feeling better, it’s one thing or another. So it’s kind of just feeding into each other right now and nothing’s sitting right because nothing has time to heal because I’m leaning on something else and I’m compensating here to make some hurt there. It’s just been — like I said, a cycle.”
Garrett first revealed that he was experiencing problems with the foot after Week 1, but seemed optimistic that it was something he and the team could monitor throughout the season. Against the Giants, however, Garrett was seen limping off the field on multiple occasions and missed several key stretches of game action attending to his injuries.
Then came a scary moment with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Garrett stayed down on his hands and knees, head buried into the turf after a play. Eventually he made his way off the field, but paid a long visit to team trainers in the blue medical tent. He returned, but was clearly trying to will his way through the game.
What started as just a foot problem now appears to be turning into a much larger problem for the star pass rusher.
“It’s part of the game," said Garrett. "I’m not gonna make excuses. Excuses don’t win this game. So I’m going to continue to do recovery, my treatment, everything that I’m required and more and be out there and be the player that we need.”
After his postgame press conference, Garrett was captured on video getting on the back of a golf cart to be driven out to the player parking area. Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it known that that he – along with other injured Browns like Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr. and James Hudson III – will get an MRI on Monday.
While that news is bound to make for an uncomfortable 12-16 hours for Browns fans, the thought of missing time isn't even on Garrett's mind.
“I’m not concerned about something I don’t know about," he said. "So, get the results and move from there. At this point, I’m going to continue to move as I have and look forward to playing the next game until someone tells me otherwise.”