Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals Bulletin-Board Material vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a dominant defensive effort on Sunday, winning 18-13 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Afterward, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that the Browns had some extra motivation to beat the Jaguars.
Why? Because of Jacksonville's stadium name.
Officially called Everbank Stadium, the Jags have now dubbed it "TrEverbank Stadium," reflecting the name of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Garrett and Cleveland's defense did not take too kindly to the play on words.
“We heard about it [earlier in the week]," Garrett said, via NFL analyst Juston W. Lewis. "It just adds a little fuel to the e. If that’s going to be the main guy, then we have to take him out the game.”
The Browns did just that.
Lawrence went just 14-for-30 with 220 yards and was sacked four times in the loss. Garrett had a big game individually, logging three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Cleveland did surrender 323 yards of total offense to the Jaguars, but it limited Jacksonville to just one touchdown, which was of the rushing variety by running back Travis Etienne Jr.
The Browns managed to survive in spite of committing 13 penalties, which tells you a bit about just how staunch their defense actually was in the victory.
It was certainly a massive bounceback effort for a Cleveland squad that got blitzed for 33 points in a 16-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
The Browns will look to continue their success against the New York Giants in Week 3.