Browns Star Sends Bold Message Ahead of Raiders Game
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fresh off of a brutal Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. Following the 21-15 loss to the Giants, the Browns are facing a very important Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
Ahead of that game, Garrett sent a bold and brief message on Instagram.
"We can do better. On to Las Vegas," the message read.
Garrett is 100 percent right. Cleveland can and should be better. There is no excuse for the way they have started off the season.
Offensively, Deshaun Watson has not played great, but the offensive line has done nothing to help him. Almost every single aspect of the offense has been a disappointment so far.
Defensively, the Browns have been good. However, they haven't been able to do enough to power their team to wins. Both sides of the football need to play a little bit better.
As for Garrett personally, there are major concerns about his health status. He is dealing with injuries to both of his feet that could very well require surgery at the end of the year. After the loss to New York, Garrett needed the assistance of a cart to exit the stadium.
That being said, Cleveland can do better and hopefully will this week.
Going up against a struggling Raiders' team gives the Browns yet another huge opportunity. One strong performance could be enough to get the team back on track. Las Vegas, just like hte Giants this week, should not be a team that Cleveland struggles against.
All that fans can do at this point in time is wait and hope that the team figures their issues out. They will kick off against the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS on Sunday.