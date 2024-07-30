Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb Earns Massive Rating For Madden NFL 25
It's hard to decipher what the future holds for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off of a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, putting his NFL career in jeopardy.
Chubb appears to be making great progress in his recovery, but there is still no definitive timetable for his return.
That didn't stop him from earning incredibly high marks in Madden NFL 25, however.
EA Sports released its running back ratings for Madden NFL 25 on Tuesday, and Chubb landed a 96, making him the second-highest rated halfback in the game. Only San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey—who earned a 99—was ranked above Chubb.
There is no doubting that a healthy Chubb is one of the most prolific offensive threats in the league.
During his last full season in 2022, the 28-year-old racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry.
Since entering the NFL in 2018, Chubb has never logged less than five yards per attempt, topping out at 5.6 yards per tote in 2020.
The University of Georgia product made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2019 and 2022, rattling off 1,000-yard campaigns each season.
Chubb has been performing some drills in Browns training camp and was seen running full sprints last week. However, general manager Andrew Berry said that the star rusher still has a ways to go before he can see live game action.
Hopefully, Chubb can get back into the fray soon.
Until then, he is clearly still garnering major respect from those in the know.