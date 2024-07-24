Browns RB Nick Chubb Starts Training Camp With Notable Injury Designation

Here's the list of training camp injury designations the #Browns announced:



Active/NFI:

RB Nyheim Hines (knee)

CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring)



Active/PUP:

S D’Anthony Bell (shin)

RB Nick Chubb (knee)

T Jack Conklin (knee)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee)

T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee)