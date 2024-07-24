Browns RB Nick Chubb Starts Training Camp With Notable Injury Designation
Despite being captured squatting 540 pounds last week, Nick Chubb is not quite ready to suit up and hit the practice field for the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland's top back will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list later this week. The news comes with the release of the team's official training camp roster just two days ahead of the it's first practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.
The PUP list is generally used as a designation for players who were injured prior to the start of camp. In most cases players end up removed from the list and start practicing during camp. In the event Chubb remains on the list beyond roster cutdown day on August 27 he'll be required to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.
Chubb has been methodically working his way back from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers last season. The ailment required multiple surgeries to repair both the MCL and ACL in his left knee. Just eight months post surgery came the video of the 28-year-old squatting more than 500 pounds, which sparked plenty of buzz about his potential readiness for the start of camp.
Back in June, Chubb spoke for the first time since being carted off the field in Pittsburgh and revealed he was "where he needs to be," in his recovery. He also wouldn't commit to any sort of timetable for when he'd be ready to practice. The PUP designation indicates that he needs some more time before he's actively involved in practice.
Chubb may be the headliner of a list of players starting training camp with injuries, but he's hardly the only notable name with an injury designation. Joining the four-time Pro Bowler on the PUP list are starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., who are both still recovering from serious knee injuries of their own.
Also dealing with a knee injury is DT Dalvin Tomlinson as a surprising PUP designation after the 30-year-old participated in mandatory minicamp back in June. No additional details are known about Tomlinson's injury at this time, but head coach Kevin Stefanski will surely be asked for clarification on the situation when he meets with the media for the first time on Thursday from West Virginia. Safety D'Anthony Bell (shin) rounds out the list of players with a PUP list designation.
Additionally, the team announced that running back Nyheim Hines will start camp on the active/non-football injury list as he continues recovering from a knee injury sustained in a jet ski accident last summer. Nickle corner Greg Newsome II also starts camp on that list with a hamstring issue. Players on that list sustained their injuries outside of practice.