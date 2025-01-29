Browns Notably Absent from Shedeur Sanders List
The Cleveland Browns have been heavily connected to Shedeur Sanders in recent weeks.
After landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are guaranteed to have the option of selecting either Cam Ward or Sanders. With the Tennessee Titans having a need at quarterback and having the No. 1 overall pick, it seems likely that one of the two will be gone.
Either player could be an elite fit for Cleveland long-term. Both signal callers have legitimate superstar potential for the future.
That being said, the Browns were notably left off the list of potential suitors in a newly-released list.
Just a few days ago, CBS Sports took a look at teams who could draft Sanders. They had the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New York Giants listed as the potential NFL landing spots.
Obviously, they left both the Titans and Cleveland off.
Of course, this is just the opinion of CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards. If the Browns decide that they want Sanders, they will draft him. The same could be said of Tennessee.
Sanders comes with some concerns. Deion Sanders has been very vocal about his desire to make sure his son ends up in a good situation. Many believe that he could force NFL teams to pass on Sanders to get Shedeur where he wants him to go.
It is going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening for Cleveland at No. 2. They could take Sanders, Ward, or another player. The Browns could also consider trading down.
At this point in time, Andrew Berry has a ton of options. Sanders is still one of them.
Only time will tell, but the rumors will start picking up with the offseason almost upon us. Whatever Cleveland decides to do, they cannot afford to miss this offseason.
Following a brutal 2024 season, the Browns are starving for hope. Sanders could bring that hope. Or, Cleveland could pass on him and hope that they aren't making a major mistake.