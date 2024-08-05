Browns OC Ken Dorsey Still Figuring Out Where He Fits On Game Days
New Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn't caught off guard by Kevin Stefanski's revelation at the start of training camp that he'd be the primary play-caller this season.
After spending the offseason working closely with Stefanski to build this new offense he always knew that process could end with the two-time coach of the year retaining those responsibilities. In fact, the Browns head man made that known from the time they interviewed Dorsey for the job back in January.
"Kevin was very upfront and honest about everything," Dorsey said. You don't always get that in the league. So I knew going in there was gonna be a process to go through. At the end of the day I wanna win football games. Kevin is a fantastic play caller and I feel good about where we're at."
Stefanski made the decision official on the first day of training camp practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia nearly two weeks ago now. But even in declaring himself the Tsar of the Browns plays he's remained steadfast that putting together the offense to this point has been a collaborative effort. That is expected to continue on a weekly basis during the season.
Still, in his previous stint with the Buffalo Bills, Dorsey was the primary play-caller for the better part of two seasons from 2022-23. The former NFL quarterback has held other behind the scenes roles before. His first NFL coaching gig came in the form of a quarterback coaching job with the Carolina Panthers from 2012-2017. He held the same title with the Bills between 2019-2021 before ascending to OC when Brian Daboll left to become the Giants head coach.
Without the play-calling responsibilities here in Cleveland though, Dorsey admits this will be a new experience for him.
"It's a new role for me, to be perfectly honest, to be the coordinator with the head coaching calling it," Dorsey said on Monday. "I've always worked with defensive guys so there will be that feeling out process as we go, which is great to have these preseason games to get that feel and get that rhythm. But it allows me to definitely be as involved as humanly possible with the game plan and putting the plan together for us. And at the same time really be able to focus on our quarterback room and beind prepared for meeting and for when they step out on the field."
Dorsey isn't quite sure if he'll be up in the box or down on the field for game days, although he did add that as things stand right now he thinks he's leaning toward being on the sidelines. That's another aspect of his role he looks forward to ironing out in the weeks ahead.