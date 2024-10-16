Browns Oddly Floated as Trade Destination For Star WR
The Cleveland Browns just traded Amari Cooper, so you would think that they will most likely be cleaning house in the lead up to the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Or could they actually trade for another wide receiver?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks it could be the latter, as he has oddly named the Browns a potential trade destination for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
"With Cooper no longer in Cleveland, could the Browns look to reunite [Deshaun] Watson and Hopkins? We wouldn't dismiss the idea," Knox wrote.
Yes, Watson and Hopkins were once a dynamic duo with the Houston Texans, but that was eons ago. Watson is clearly no longer the same quarterback, and Hopkins has faded himself.
Plus, one of the primary reasons why Cleveland moved Cooper was because he was 30 years old and in the final year of his deal. The Browns opted not to give him a contact extension during the offseason, and they almost certainly weren't going to re-sign him in free agency.
Why, then, would Cleveland pursue a trade for a receiver who is also in the last year of his deal while being two years older than Cooper? It doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Hopkins has been fairly quiet this season, having logged just 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Much of that is due to the poor quarterback situation in Tennessee, but things aren't exactly any better in Cleveland.
There stands a very large chance that Hopkins gets dealt at the deadline. It would just be very surprising if the Browns acquired him.