Cleveland Browns Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

A look at the betting odds of where Aaron Rodgers will play football next year, if it is not Green Bay.

Cleveland Browns have given every signal that they plan to run it back in 2022 with Baker Mayfield. Mayfield had a poor season this year and received offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum recently. Even though the plan looks to be to stick with Mayfield, some betting sites are listing the Browns as a favorite to land Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to BetOnline, the Browns are sitting at the fifth best odds to land Rodgers if he does indeed leave Green Bay. Listed first is the Denver Broncos, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Browns are listed just after the Eagles with +800 odds to land the future hall of fame quarterback.

Rodgers let it be known he doesn’t plan to be a part of a rebuild if he is in Green Bay. The Packers shouldn’t be heading for a rebuild and they would be smart to keep one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen happy.

This is all just betting odds, but they say sometimes Vegas knows. Currently it looks like Rodgers could figure it out with the Packers and stay in Green Bay. But, if things get bumpy we now know the top five potential destinations according to those who bet.

