Kevin Stefanski defends Joe Flacco, but hints a change could be coming soon
After the Cleveland Browns were blown out against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski had to face the noise about making a quarterback change.
Joe Flacco was abysmal in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss in Detroit. He was 16-for-34 passing for 184 yards and two interceptions. Yet still, Stefanski isn’t putting the blame on his veteran quarterback.
“That’s not our focus,” Stefanski said about potentially making a quarterback change. “We didn’t do enough on offense.”
While Stefanski was not focused on making a quarterback change in the moments following another lopsided defeat, his comment does leave the door open for a quarterback change.
The Browns have been blown out in two out of their four games. In each of those blowouts, they have received a garbage time look at Dillon Gabriel, who the team drafted No. 94 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Flacco’s eight turnovers lead the NFL through four weeks. While the offense as a whole does need improvement, there is almost no debating that they’re being held back by their 40 year-old quarterback.
"I know what I signed up for. I signed up for coming in and competing for a job and then leading this team to victories,” Flacco said. “You know that everybody's always being evaluated in this league."
Flacco gets it. If the turnovers continue, the Browns will have no choice but to shorten his leash each week. Unfortunately, the swashbuckling quarterback that was brought off his couch in 2023 looks completely different.
This entire preseason and training camp, the Browns made it clear that they valued their third-round rookie quarterback. Despite Gabriel’s less than ideal size, the Browns continue to prop up his cerebral playmaking ability and understanding of the offense after a long college career.
With Joe Burrow sidelined until winter with a toe injury and Lamar Jackson exiting Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, perhaps the Browns will evaluate a weaker-than-anticipated AFC North and give their rookie QB a try.
The 2025 NFL Draft class has been general manager Andrew Berry’s best work. No. 5 overall selection Mason Graham looks like a long-term answer next to Myles Garrett. Second round picks Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger have seamlessly assumed their positions. And Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Bond have been welcomed additions to the offense.
If the Browns decide to make the switch to Gabriel, he will have plenty of opportunity to get this season turned around.
The Browns will travel to London on Wednesday to prepare for their Sunday morning game against the Minnesota Vikings.