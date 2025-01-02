Cleveland Browns Offensive Star Voted To First Pro Bowl
It's been a year of crossing off personal milestones for Cleveland Browns top wideout Jerry Jeudy. On Thursday he found out he could cross off another one.
Jeudy is one of three Browns players voted to the 2025 Pro Bowl. It's his first time earning the honor after posting the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Heading into Week 18, Jeudy has registered a career high in receptions with 84 and yards with 1,166. Those figures rank in the top 15 in the NFL and the top six respectively.
Along with Jeudy, cornerback Denzel Ward and star defensive end Myles Garrett also earned Pro Bowl recognition.
For Ward, this is his fourth nomination to the Pro Bowl, tying him with Frank Minnifield for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns corner. In his seventh season, Ward is having arguably his best year as a pro, as he leads the NFL with 19 passes defensed and has snared two interceptions.
Garrett, meanwhile, has a chance to take home his first ever sack title, as he enters the final week of the season tied for the league lead with 14. He also leads the league in tackles for loss with 21. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will head to the Pro Bowl for a sixth time, which are the most by a Browns defensive player and are tied for the fourth-most in team history.
Along with that trio of players, six other Browns players were recognized as Pro Bowl alternates. That list includes guard Joel Bitonio, punter Corey Bojorquez, running back Nick Chubb, tight end David Njoku, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Wyatt Teller.