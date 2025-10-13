Should Cleveland Browns start Shedeur Sanders after loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Cleveland Browns are in free fall after their third consecutive loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to see their record go to 1-5.
The Browns gave rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel his second consecutive start, but it didn't amount to much. Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards without finding the end zone.
The Browns traded veteran Joe Flacco this past week to open the door for Gabriel and Sanders to eventually get more opportunities. Gabriel has gotten his turn, but should the Browns turn to Sanders next?
Sanders could start soon for Browns
In two starts with Gabriel, the offense has been, for the most part, pretty uninspiring. The team has just 26 points, which makes it difficult to win games.
The Browns offense as a whole is pretty underwhelming, whether Flacco or Gabriel is the starter, so why not give Sanders a shot just to see what they have in him? The Browns are 1-5, so things are looking bleak if they want to get close to the playoff picture, but the postseason was always going to be a far-reaching goal this year.
Going to Sanders for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins would be a desperate move to try and save the season, but giving up on Gabriel after two starts wouldn't be the fairest move in the world either.
Gabriel sported the offense's best showing of the season in Week 5 when the Browns were in London, but failed to capitalize against a stout Steelers defense. He should have the opportunity to play a few more games before the Browns consider another quarterback change.
Moving off of Gabriel would kill his confidence, which is a terrible thing for a rookie quarterback. The Browns need to show some form of patience when it comes to Gabriel.
That being said, if the Browns continue to lose, or if Gabriel doesn't look like a surefire franchise quarterback option for the future, Sanders will have to see the field at some point this season.
An ideal time to change and go with Sanders could come after the team's Week 9 bye or when they face the 1-5 Baltimore Ravens (who boast the league's worst defense) at home in November for Week 11.
Sanders fans have to keep perspective and realize he was the second quarterback taken in the rookie class, so Gabriel will get his chance first, but the fifth-round pick should be waiting in the wings.