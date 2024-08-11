Cleveland Browns Ownership Reveals Stance on Stadium Location Plans
The Cleveland Browns have been going through the process of a potential stadium change. It has come with rumblings that the team could end up changing locations as well.
Jimmy Haslam and the franchise have been considering at least making major changes to their current stadium. Another option has been building a dome in a new location in Brook Park.
Recently, Cuyahoga County released a letter to the ownership group imploring them to keep the team in downtown Cleveland.
“The proposal to build a new stadium in Brook Park does not make fiscal sense for Cuyahoga County residents and taxpayers. Moreover, any proposal that would create an unacceptable risk to the County’s general fund cannot be considered.”
Amid all of the rumors and speculation about what Haslam could choose to do, he has issued a statement about the situation.
Here is the statement, that was released on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Basically, the ownership group is going to take their time and make sure they make the right decision. They are not going to rush anything when it comes to these plans.
It will be interesting to see what decision is made by Haslam and company. At the very least, it sounds like some major changes are coming to the stadium.
On the field, the Browns are preparing for what they hope will be a successful season.
Looking at the roster on paper, Cleveland has a very good chance to be an AFC contender. They have arguably the best defensive unit in football and the offense has big-time potential. If they can put everything together, they should be a playoff team.
With all off the off-the-field decisions needing to be made, fans are simply looking forward to football. Adding big upgrades to the current stadium or building a new one would be awesome, but the product on the field has to be better as well.