Browns Predicted to Bring in These Two New QB's
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. However, they need a win-now quarterback and a long-term franchise quarterback.
Could they consider bringing in two quarterbacks?
Adding a veteran signal caller to start in 2025 and a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft to be their long-term option might be the best move to make. If they choose to go that route, who could they bring onboard?
Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan has made a prediction for the Browns. He thinks think that the team could bring in Kirk Cousins to start in 2025 and then he doubled down with the team drafting Jaxson Dart.
That would be a perfect scenario for Cleveland.
Cousins has been connected to the Browns on multiple occasions already. He would have to part ways with the Atlanta Falcons before he becomes a player that Cleveland could target. That is expected to happen.
As for Dart, he has been flying up draft boards recently. Some believe he will end up being a top-10 pick.
If Cleveland was sold on him, they could trade down from No. 2 overall, pick up extra draft capital, and still land Dart with a slightly later pick.
Everyone knows what Cousins brings to the field. He is now 36 years old and completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions during the 2024 season. He's no longer an elite quarterback, but he could help the Browns win to start the 2025 season.
Dart, on the other hand, is a young 21-year-old quarterback with huge potential. He put together big numbers with Ole Miss in 2024, throwing for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. Dart also picked up 495 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Granted, this is just an opinion, but it's one that makes sense.
If Cleveland wants to make a move to win now and find their franchise quarterback, it wouldn't get much better than this suggestion.
All of that being said, the offseason is almost upon us. Fans will know what the Browns are going to do in the near future.
Cousins and Dart coming to Cleveland would be welcomed with open arms.