Browns Predicted To Make Surprising Quarterback Trade
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline continues to draw closer, the Cleveland Browns are becoming a more and more intriguing team to watch. They have already shipped out star wide receiver Amari Cooper and there are many more players on the roster that they could consider moving.
Of course, the fans want to see the Browns make a change at quarterback. They might actually see one happen over the next few weeks, but it isn't likely to be the one that they want.
Brandon Little of AtoZ Sports has named Jameis Winston as a player that Cleveland could very well trade. However, he did note that it would take an offer the Browns couldn't refuse to make the move.
At this point in the year, it's clear that Kevin Stefanski isn't going to bench Deshaun Watson. Even though he has played very poorly through the first six games of the year, Cleveland has been adamant about sticking with their starting quarterback.
If the Browns can get good value for Winston, they should take it and run with it.
Winston is not going to be a long-term piece for t he team. Cleveland also has a lot of faith in young quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who would still give them a solid backup behind Watson.
Looking around the NFL, there are quite a few teams that could use a quarterback. Whether it's a team that could use a potential starter or simply a better backup, the Browns might be able to get a fifth or sixth-round pick for Winston.
Making a move at quarterback now would make sense for Cleveland. They aren't going to be a playoff contender this season barring a magical turnaround. Winston isn't likely to be a part of that turnaround even if they did make one.
Going out and acquiring more draft capital would be a wise move for the Browns. Due to the Watson trade, Cleveland has missed out on a lot of young talent. They need to bring in quite a few young players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Exploring the market for Winston and pulling the trigger on anything that brings in decent value would be a very smart move by Andrew Berry and the Browns' front office.