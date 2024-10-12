Browns Pressed To Make Bold Move To Salvage Season
The Cleveland Browns are just 1-4 thus far, and pretty much everyone can see the writing on the wall at this point.
It has become increasingly obvious that the Browns aren't going anywhere in their current state and need to make some sort of move in order to turn the franchise around.
Or is there a way Cleveland can still save its season?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks the only way for the Browns to potentially salvage something in 2024 is to bench quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"The offense isn't going to take off with this version of Watson, and it sure seems as if the Pro Bowl version will never make a return," Knox wrote. "At this point, the Browns owe it to themselves to make a change and at least find out how much of the problem Watson has been."
While Knox qualifies his statement by saying that Watson is far from the only problem with Cleveland's offense, he certainly hasn't helped, as he is completing just 60.2 percent of his passes to go along with a 74.8 passer rating.
Watson has yet to even throw for 200 yards in any individual game this season, and it's looking more and more like there is a disconnect between him and the coaching staff.
At this rate, the Browns may be better off tanking the rest of the way and then selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It seems hard to imagine that Jameis Winston is the answer, and again, Cleveland has more problems than what is going on under center.