Cleveland Browns Projected To Land New QB Of The Future
With the well-known struggles that quarterback Deshaun Watson has been going through both on and off the field, the Cleveland Browns are viewed as a team that could look to make a quarterback change in the near future.
If Watson doesn't turn things around throughout the 2024 NFL season, it's very likely that the Browns will start looking for a new quarterback next offseason.
That is something that many mock drafts are starting to reflect.
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft that has Cleveland finding their new quarterback of the future. In that mock draft, they were projected to land LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Browns go with the live-arm and the pocket poise of Nussmeier to steady the ship in Cleveland."
Not only did CBS Sports have the Browns taking Nussmeier, The 33rd Team also made that prediction. They have Nussmeier being taken by Cleveland with the No. 13 overall pick.
"The Browns had a lot go wrong against Dallas in Week 1, but Deshaun Watson's inability to drive the football is most concerning. If his shoulder can't handle making tight window throws, the Browns need a viable replacement while they ride out his atrocious contract. Enter Garrett Nussmeier, who has shown tremendous upside in limited playing time."
Throughout the first two games of the 2024 college football season at LSU, Nussmeier has completed 75.0 percent of his pass attempts for 610 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He has alerady shown off a big-time arm.
Nussmeier would give the Browns a legitimate long-term option. He could very easily be a top-notch future franchise quarterback if he develops to his full potential.
While there are differeing opinions about which quarterback Cleveland should target if they choose to go for one in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nussmeier would be a good fit. His strong arm, great football IQ, and high-quality work ethic make him a very intriguing potential option.