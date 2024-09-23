Cleveland Browns Projected To Land Potential Nick Chubb Replacement
The Cleveland Browns are anxiously awaiting the return of superstar running back Nick Chubb. In the meantime, the team has struggled mightily to begin the year on the offensive side of the football.
After a 1-2 start, it's very clear how much they are missing a legitimate running game. Chubb is expected to return at some point in the middle of the year. However, his absence has left a very clear need for the Browns.
While they are hoping that Chubb can return strong and back to his pre-injury form, there is a chance that he might not. Even if he does, it would be wise for Cleveland to consider adding a better running back to play behind the star back.
CBS Sports believes they should do that as well. In one of their new mock drafts, they had the Browns drafting a potential replacement or heir apparent to Chubb in the first round.
With the No. 17 overall pick in the first round, analyst Josh Edwards had Cleveland taking Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.
"I am surprising myself here, and I'm going to go with Ashton Jeanty, the running back from Boise State. ... When I look at Jeanty, he reminds me a little bit of Jahmyr Gibbs coming out of the draft because of his ability to make an impact in the pass game as well."
Jeanty has put together a big start to the 2024 college football season. He has played in three games so far, carrying the football 56 times for 586 yards and nine touchdowns. He has averaged an impressive 10.5 yards per carry. That includes a near upset over the Oregon Ducks.
He has proven that the start to his season is not a fluke. Jeanty has legitimate star potential and the Browns drafting him would give them a lot of insurance for Chubb.
Another area that many mock drafts are suggesting Cleveland target is the quarterback positions. Names like Quinn Ewers and Garrett Nussmeier have been mentioned as potential prospects to watch.
All of that being said, Jeanty would be a quality addition for the Browns. Hopefully, Chubb will come back and resume the superstar production that he was putting up before the injury, but bringing in a better backup at the very least would be a wise decision.