Browns Projected To Land Star Pass-Rusher
The Cleveland Browns got off to a brutal start in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Facing off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns couldn't get anything going consistently.
When the final whistle blew, Cleveland ended up losing by a final score of 33-17.
Deshaun Watson struggled, the defense didn't live up to the hype although there were positive signs later in the game, and the offensive line was attrocious.
Despite the loss, the Browns still have the talent to turn their season around.
All of that being said, analysts are beginning to look ahead to the 2025 NFL offseason and draft already.
NFL Draft Network recently put out a new mock draft, in which they had Cleveland landing a very intriguing player. With the No. 17 overall pick, they projected that the Browns would take Texas A&M pass-rushing star Nic Scourton.
"The Browns without a doubt have one of the most talented defenses in all of football and they have been trying to find a running mate to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett for some time now. I think they finally found their guy by drafting edge rusher Nic Scourton. Scourton is a unique piece because while he can create pressure as a 280-pound edge player, he can also move inside and rush from an interior position, making this defensive front more versatile and even more difficult to stop."
Scourton just started his first season with Texas A&M after playing the first two years of his college career with the Purdue Boilermakers. He is coming off of a big-time year in 2023 with Purdue.
In that season, Scourton racked up 50 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes. He was a legitimate threat and every game.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Scourton is an intimidating presence on the defensive edge. He would be a very nice fit across from Myles Garrett.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long ways off. However, Scourton would be a very intriguing pickup for Cleveland if he's available when they end up being on the clock.