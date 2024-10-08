Cleveland Browns Projected to Land Dynamic Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns have become a team headed for a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they don't turn things around soon, they could very well end up being one of the worst teams in the league.
While that would be devastating for the kind of talent that they have on the roster, the Browns would be able to target one of the best players in what appears to be a very loaded draft class.
Keeping that in mind, The Draft Network has projected Cleveland to make a very intriguing move.
They have the Browns landing the No. 5 overall pick based on the NFL's current standings. With that pick, they are projecting Cleveland to end up taking Colorado Buffaloes star playmaker Travis Hunter.
"What should the Browns do? Give up on Deshaun Watson, pay him to ride the pine, and draft a quarterback for the present and future. What will the Browns do? I don't know. Jimmy Haslam is the ultimate decider when it comes to Watson playing or not and typically team owners don't want to cut bait on their bad investments when there's no financial benefit to do so. If that's the case, then the team will pivot to the unicorn that is Travis Hunter. He can step in as the WR1 to replace Amari Cooper and will generate some excitement among the fan base that will be sorely needed if they run Watson back out as the starting QB in 2025."
Replacing Amari Cooper would certainly make sense. It has been a hot rumor of late that the Browns could end up trading the veteran star wideout ahead of the trade deadline.
Hunter has become one of the biggest playmakers in college football. He's expected to translate well at the NFL level as a wide receiver.
During the 2024 college football season so far with Colorado, Hunter has caught 46 passes for 561 yards and six touchdowns. It has taken him just five games to produce those numbers.
Obviously, Cleveland would pass on a quarterback by taking Hunter. Many mock drafts have connected them to signal callers like Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe.
Deciding to draft Hunter would be a completely different direction, but would insinuate that the Browns will give Deshaun Watson one more chance.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. In an ideal world, Cleveland would be nowhere near the No. 5 overall pick and would be able to turn the season around. We'll just have to wait and see if they're able to do that.