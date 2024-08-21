Cleveland Browns Provide Injury Update on Denzel Ward
The Cleveland Browns are set to play their final preseason game of the year this weekend. With that in mind, the regular season is almost here and the Browns are still dealing with some major key injuries.
One of those injuries has to do with star cornerback Denzel Ward.
Ward has been in the concussion protocol and no real updates have been given on him.
On Wednesday, Scott Petrak ct of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette revealed that he is still in concussion protocol. This is the fifth confirmed concussion that Ward has had since he joined the team back in 2018.
Sometimes, concussions can drag on for quite awhile. Cleveland can only hope that he will be able to make sure progress over the next two weeks and be on the field in Week 1 when the Browns face off against the Dallas Cowboys.
Since being drafted, Ward has been one of the main players for a defense that has become arguably the best in the NFL.
During the 2023 season, Ward ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 34 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Those numbers clearly show just how important having Ward on the field is for Cleveland. They need him to recover soon from his latest concussion.
All of that being said, this isn't much of an update, but at least fans know that he is still in the protocol. Nothing can be done to "heal" a concussion. Ward simply needs to take time and get himself right again.
Expect to hear more updates about the star cornerback at some point in the near future.