WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Works On Footwork Ahead Of Training Camp
It's all eyes on Deshaun Watson as Browns training camp fast approaches. That's why every time he provides an update or shares a video of himself working out, fans are ready to consume it.
Last week Cleveland's star QB posted a video of himself working out while vacationing in Spain. This time around, Watson was captured back in the United States working on his footwork at Del Valle High School in Texas.
During Cleveland's spring workouts, Watson made steady progress in his rehab from shoulder surgery. Based on recommendations from the team and his lead surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the 28-year-old has taken a conservative approach to his recovery process. By the end of mandatory minicamp in early June, Watson had advanced to throwing the football during 7-on-7 drills.
The next big phase of progress will come in the form of throwing in full 11-on-11 drills, which is expected to happen at some point during training camp. Watson wasn't able to share any updates on what his rehab plan would look like during the team's summer layoff, but he has said he expects to be ready for Week 1 when Cleveland welcomes the Cowboys to town on Sept. 8.
Along with the video, Watson also shared several pictures of himself working out as well.
When the Browns open up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W. Va., on July 25, Watson will certainly be one of the biggest topics of conversation. Discovering how involved he is on a day-to-day basis will provide some context as to where he is in his rehab leading up to the season.