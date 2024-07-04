Browns QB Deshaun Watson Continues Rehab While Vacationing
Deshaun Watson vowed back in April that he'll be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season. He's doing everything in his power to deliver that promise to Cleveland Browns fans.
The 28-year-old signal caller is currently vacationing in Spain with his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, but even though he's enjoying some time away before training camp opens next month, isn't keeping him from getting some work in. Watson took to his Instagram to share some highlights from a workout routine he went through while traveling.
"Even on vacation work come first, ya dig?," Watson says at the start of the video, while on a treadmill. He then goes on to showcase a series of other lifts and drills throughout the minute long reel.
It's just the latest clip from Watson's Instagram account since the Browns broke for the summer that showed Cleveland's star QB continuing to stay active away from the facility. A few weeks back, Watson was recorded going through some throwing drills at UCLA via his Instagram story.
Since suffering a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder, the 2017 first-round pick has since had surgery and slowly progressed through a very detailed rehab program established by team doctors and lead surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Watson first started throwing the football again back in late March before he arrived in Berea seveal weeks later for the opening of Cleveland's offseason program.
Throughout spring workouts Watson has gradually added more to his plate as he went from only throwing in individual drills, to throwing during 7-on-7 drills when veteran minicamp wrapped up last month. He was also restricted to throwing every other day of practice during. the spring.
The status of Watson's surgically repaired shoulder will be one of the biggest storylines to follow at the start of training camp later this month. As of now, the NFL's 2020 passing leader is on track to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.