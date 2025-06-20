Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out After Speeding Ticket Incident
Shedeur Sanders is no stranger to living his life in the spotlight. So it can't be all that surprising that he was met by a wave of scrutiny when news of a speeding ticket he received this week came to light.
The Cleveland Browns rookie QB was cited in Strongsville, OH, for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-71 North early Tuesday morning. County records reveal it was actually the second speeding ticket that Sanders received in Cleveland since being drafted by the Browns in April.
Sanders was also ticketed on June 6 for going nearly 30 mph over the speed limit in Medina. He then failed to appear in court on Monday, June 16, for an arraignment regarding the matter. It's unclear at this time why he wasn't in attendance for the hearing. He was fined $250 for the incident.
The last 24 hours have left Sanders subjected to plenty of criticism. Now he spoke on the situation for the first time, while attending David Njoku's celebrity softball game Thursday night.
"I've made some wrong choices, personally, I can own up to them," Sanders said via a video captured from the event. "I've made some not great choices. I learn from it."
In the grand scheme of things, a speeding ticket, or two in this instance, don't have to define Sanders as a person or a football player. What's important, as he mentioned is if he's able to learn from his mistakes.
Sanders is one of four QBs looking to compete for the Browns starting quarterback job at the start of training camp next month. Considering how team brass has handled players involved in off-the-field incidents previously, it's unlikely that Sanders two tickets will derail his NFL opportunity in any way.