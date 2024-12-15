Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Nick Chubb Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns ended up falling again this week, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 21-7. With the loss, the Browns dropped to 3-11 on the season.
Not only did Cleveland lose the game, they also lost star running back Nick Chubb to a foot injury.
Following the game, the news was revealed about how serious Chubb's injury actually was. Unfortunately, the news is not good.
Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, stated that Chubb broke his foot. More than likely, that will end Chubb's season with yet another injury.
Last year, his season was cut short due to a gruesome knee injury. Ending his comeback season with a broken foot is a very disappointing way to finish.
Chubb struggled in his return to the field this year. He was not very efficient and that has brought up questions about whether or not the Browns should re-sign him in free agency.
With the injury, Chubb will likely finish his season with 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. That will mean that he ended with a yards per carry average of just 3.25.
Obviously, that is not the kind of return that Chubb was hoping for this year. It does force Cleveland to make a tough decision. Do they tie up some of the little money that they have available in a running back still struggling to get back to form from a brutal knee injury that is also recovering from a broken foot?
More than likely, the Browns will end up bringing him back on a one-year deal. Chubb has been vocal about wanting to stay in Cleveland and he has meant a lot to the franchise as well.
All of that being said, this is just the latest major disappointment in a long line of them in 2024. Hopefully, Chubb will be able to attack his recovery and bounce back to his old self in 2025.