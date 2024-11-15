Browns Receive Brutal Prediction About Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns are a team that many believe could pursue a new franchise quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Deshaun Watson was given another chance this season. Unfortunately, his play did not earn him anything long-term. Also, he went down with a torn Achilles and will have that going against him as well.
With Watson clearly not being the long-term answer, the Browns have been heavily connected to a few different names.
Shedeur Sanders has become the most popular name. His electrifying arm would bring a level of excitement to Cleveland that the team hasn't had in a long time. However, there is an issue that could block him from being drafted by the Browns even if they have the opportunity to do so.
Former Cleveland star Josh Cribbs spoke out about the possibility of the Browns drafting Sanders. He doesn't see a chance that Deion Sanders would allow Cleveland to draft his son.
“Deion is not gonna let Shedeur come to Cleveland.”
As many fans know, the older Sanders is expected to be very involved in the draft process. He has been vocal about there being teams that he has no intention of letting his son get drafted to.
Over the years, the Browns have not had a good track record with quarterbacks. Sanders and his dad want to make sure that he goes to a stable place where he can be developed and handled the correct way.
No one could blame them for having concerns about Cleveland.
Hopefully, the Browns could prove that they're a quality landing spot for Sanders. It would not be easy to convince them of that fact. But, his talent alone makes it worth a shot.
If Cleveland doesn't end up being a team that could draft Sanders, they have been linked to Cam Ward as well. Justin Fields is another name that has come up if the Browns don't want to go the draft route for a new quarterback.
All of that being said, this will be a storyline to keep an eye on. A lot of mock drafts have had Sanders landing with Cleveland, but Cribbs may be right that Deion will not let Shedeur end up with the Browns.