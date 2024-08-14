Cleveland Browns Receive Rough Injury News About Star Cornerback
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, they received some rough injury news on Wednesday after practice.
According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, star cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol following a tackle made against wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Ward, who is going to be a major leader for the Browns' defense this season, is also one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Hopefully, this situation doesn't end up impacting his ability to play in Week 1.
Even more concerning, this is not even close to Ward's first concussion in his career. He has had four other confirmed concussions throughout his tenure in Cleveland.
As concussions begin piling up, they can become even more problematic.
During the 2023 season, Ward ended up playing in 13 games. He totaled 34 tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. The 27-year-old needs to be on the field for the Browns to live up to their defensive potential.
Coming up with a timeline to return from a concussion is a very tricky thing to do. Concussions are not like many other injuries. They can stick around for awhile or they can go away quickly.
More updates are sure to come out in the near future about his status. For now, there is concern about him but there is still plenty of time left before the start of the regular season for him to get back on the field.