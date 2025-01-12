Browns Receive Sad Nick Chubb Prediction
The Cleveland Browns have quite a few things on their to-do list heading into the NFL offseason. Nick Chubb's future will be one of the things that they need to figure out.
Chubb came back from his gruesome knee injury this season and looked like a shell of his former self. There is a chance that he could get back on track in 2025, but that is far from a guarantee.
In the eight games that he ended up playing, Chubb carried the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a 3.3 yards per carry average.
With Chubb's future in question, one NFL analyst has offered a sad prediction for what will happen this offseason.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team believes that the Browns will end up losing Chubb this offseason. They have a lot of cap issues to navigate and spending on a running back who might not make a big impact would be a tough decision to make.
“Chubb will be hitting free agency this year, and while he likely won’t have a hot market for his services this offseason, the Browns will have trouble keeping their veteran running back around, given their cap constraints with Deshaun Watson still under contract,” Brooke said.
Should this really be the end of Chubb in Cleveland, he would end his tenure with the team with 1,340 carries for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns. He would have averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
There are quite a few teams around the NFL who could take a gamble on Chubb. He's likely to receive a one-year deal with a lot of incentives, but the Browns simply may not be able to give him a deal.
At 29 years old and having the injury history that he has, there is also a chance that Chubb could be done playing at a star level.
All of that being said, this will be a situation to keep a close eye on during the offseason.
Regardless of what ends up happening and where he ends up landing, Chubb will always be loved by the Browns and their fans. He has meant a lot to the franchise, but unfortunately all good things do come to an end at one point or another.