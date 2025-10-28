Cleveland Browns recent moves hint David Njoku trade could be coming
The Cleveland Browns have routinely made roster shifts each week in the 2025-26 campaign.
On Monday, Oct. 27, the Browns opted to make a change in the tight end room, signing one new player to the active roster and adding another to the practice squad. With many players banged up now through Week Eight, Cleveland could just be covering their bases.
However, it does beg the question: are the Browns potentially shopping one of their tight ends?
General manager Andrew Berry started off his day by signing former Memphis and Mississippi tight end Caden Prieskorn to the practice and releasing former Wake Forrest and Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall.
Just hours later, Berry picked back up the phone and claimed tight end Brenden Bates off waivers from the Houston Texans. In exchange for picking up Bates, the front office waived defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
He appeared in five games this season in minimal usage.
Bates has been somewhat of a journeyman since entering the league last season. He started his career with the Chicago Bears as an unrestricted free agent before playing with the New York Jets and Browns.
In his short time in the league, he has caught two passes on three targets for 23 yards. Each pass he caught was for a first down.
Is Njoku on the chopping block?
Superstar tight end David Njoku has been with the team since the start of his career, way back when he was taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's been one of the top tight ends in the league, being selected to one Pro Bowl back in the 2023 season. But the window for his prime is starting to close.
What makes Njoku special is his athleticism, speed and versatility down the field for the Browns. With age, that will start to trend downward and his speed will slow down.
In 2025, he has 27 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns. His current average of 9.6 yards a reception is the third lowest of his nine-year career. That doesn't all fall on Njoku, though, as the quarterback play for Cleveland has been lackluster this season.
The trade deadline is just a week away, occurring on Nov. 4, and rumors have started to swirl with Njoku's name in it.
He is currently in his final year of his four-year contract with the Browns, meaning Cleveland might try to move him before they have a chance to lose him for nothing. The 29-year-old might request a pretty sizable contract and the Browns don't have the funds to give it to him.
Especially considering rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been great.
The former Bowling Green State University standout has a team-high 38 receptions, 352 yards and two tight ends.
Njoku has been a staple in The Land for quite a while now, and losing him would certainly hurt the fanbase quite a bit, but having Fannin Jr. as the next man in line would barely effect the productivity of the offense.
Although it may seem like a trade could be looming, the decision to bring in two tight ends could also just be to help ease Njoku back into the mix. Especially considering he got injured in the game two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This could just be a simple situation where the front office is covering their ends to ensure the team is ready to go coming out of the Bye Week.
However, it doesn't hurt to speculate and be on edge on what the Browns' front office is currently doing.
After all, their track record isn't the best.