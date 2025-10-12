Browns insider shares latest David Njoku report as trade rumors swirl
The Cleveland Browns had quite the eventful week, and it had nothing to do with an actual football game. First came the trade of Joe Flacco to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, soon followed by a trade sending starting cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just like that, two key veterans were gone.
The Browns are 1-4, and this initial sell-off has fans thinking a fire sale may be in store. One name that continues to come up in trade rumors is that of David Njoku, who is in a contract year. Add in the emergence of Harold Fannin Jr. and Njoku's spot on the team seems less secure given the current state of the organization.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot decided to clarify the situation before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As Cabot notes, the Browns are "not looking" to trade key players like Njoku. However, she includes the fact the team didn't plan to trade Flacco or Newsome. So is this an update without substance?
To be fair, the front office continues to work in mysterious ways and it is questionable if Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski remain on the same page. The handling of the quarterback situation since training camp is confusing, leading to a situation where Dillon Gabriel is the starter and Shedeur Sanders is the backup already in Week 6. That could not have been the plan back in July when Flacco and Kenny Pickett were competing for the starting job.
So, will the Browns trade Njoku? It likely depends on the types of offers they get, especially closer to the trade deadline. That deadline is not until November 4, adding even more questions about why Berry moved on from Flacco and Newsome so soon.
One could also argue that there is no reason to keep Njoku if the team keeps losing. Yet at some point it may tank the locker room beyond a point of no return if every single veteran leader is shipped out. And given the state of the receiver room, losing Njoku would doom whoever lines up under center.
Njoku joined the Browns in 2017 and has seen both highs and lows during his time in Cleveland. He seems to maintain a positive attitude, even with all the losing, and is a big, reliable target for his rookie quarterback. If he gets traded, fans may tune out for the second half of the season.