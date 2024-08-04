Cleveland Browns Release Veteran Center Off Injured Reserve
Ahead the first day of training camp from Berea this summer the Browns were busy making some small tweaks to the roster.
Most notably, just days after veteran center Brian Allen was placed on the IR by the team the 28-year-old was released by the franchise. Allen signed with the Browns back in March and was expected to make a play for the backup center job during camp, before suffering a calf injury late last week while the team was practicing at the Greenbrier.
Allen spent each of the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He ascended into the starting center spot in just his second season and went on to hold down the job during the team's run to a Super Bowl title in 2021.
Injuries have always been an unfortunate part of Allen's NFL journey though. He missed the entire 2020 season due to an MCL injury. Knee and thumb injuries derailed in 2022 campaign as well and cost him his starting job. After being released by Los Angeles earlier this offseason he signed with the Browns but another injury has ended his time with the franchise before it even began.
Subsequently, the team signed safety Faion Hicks, and waiced safety Dyshawn Gales. Hicks was a seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin by the Denver Bronocs in 2022 and played two games during his rookie season. In 2023 he served as a member of the Saints practice squad.