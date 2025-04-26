Cleveland Browns' Draft Pick Wasn't Available When the Team Called
Receiving a draft-night phone call from an NFL team is a life-changing moment. One of the Cleveland Browns' newest draftees nearly missed his.
With the No. 36 overall pick, the Browns selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. However, when general manager Andrew Berry called Judkins, he was out of the room. His mom answered the phone as members of Judkins' draft party yelled for the star RB to come back into the room, resulting in this hilarious moment.
Judkins eventually made it back to experience his NFL Draft moment, but by then, his entire draft party had exploded in cheers. The Browns posted the video on social media, including the shock from Judkins' mom answering the phone.
So, where was Judkins that he nearly missed being drafted? According to Cleveland.com's Ashley Bastock, he had gone to the other room to grab some lemonade.
"I went to go get a drink," Judkins said. "I went to go get a cup of lemonade and I came back and my mom was like, ‘Oh (expletive),’ like they’re on the phone."
Judkins said he had just left before the phone call, but quickly returned when he heard his draft party cheering his name.
The Browns made Judkins their third selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, following Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 overall. Judkins projects to join a Cleveland backfield that currently has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.