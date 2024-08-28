Cleveland Browns Reveal Major Injury Update On Star Defender
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was back on the practice field Wednesday after missing the last two weeks while being in concussion protocol, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Ward went into concussion protocol back on Aug. 12 after a hit in practice.
"Yeah, he's doing well," said head coach Kevin Stefanski. "As you know, he's progressing. Certain benchmarks you need to hit and that type of thing, but he is doing well."
Ward has suffered five known concussions since being entering the NFL.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by Cleveland with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Ward to establish himself as one of the top cornerbacks in football, as he made the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign after finishing with 53 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a couple of fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended.
Overall, Ward has made three Pro Bowl appearances, most recently earning a trip last season.
The Macedonia, Oh. native is a critical member of the Browns' defense, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2023. Cleveland also specifically finished first in passing defense last year.
Ward being back in practice is obviously significant for the Browns, especially considering they will be facing one of the league's best wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sept. 8.
Hopefully, Ward will be healthy enough to take the field for the season opener.