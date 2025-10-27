Cleveland Browns reveal update on Cedric Tillman's return
After a devastating 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns look to their bye week to right their wrongs. Some of those wrongs accumulated in the Patriots' game came from a long list of injuries sustained on Sunday, including standout rookies Carson Schwesinger, who went down with a high ankle sprain, and running back Quinshon Judkins, who suffered a shoulder injury and is day-to-day.
As Cleveland heads into its Week 9 bye, the focus will be on getting some of these key guys healthy before they take on the New York Jets.
One player set to return after the bye week is starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Tillman has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. After the loss against the Lions, it was announced that He would miss at least 4 weeks when he was placed on IR.
So far this year, Tillman has been targeted 20 times, in which he has hauled in 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Tillman’s most productive week came in Week 1, where he caught five passes for 52 yards, and a touchdown.
Tillman was taken in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee in the third round at pick number 74. Tillman’s best stretch of his career came last year, when from Week 7 to 9, he caught 21 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Tillman would play just two more weeks before suffering a concussion.
That concussion kept Tillman out for the rest of the 2024 season, missing the final six games. As Tillman has shown his flashes of being a solid starter, so has the ugly injury bug.
Cleveland’s pass catchers have been a concern this season, as wide receiver one Jerry Jeudy has come across much criticism for his drops, and the Browns overall have had lots of drops this year as a group. Jeudy is getting most of the dismay as he has caught just 22 of the team-high 54 targets that he has received this season.
Getting Tillman back should be a boost for this group, though, and with the possible quarterback change, you never know how the offense will respond. The hope with Tillman moving forward is that he can shake off the injuries and perform as we know he can.
The bye week will help Tillman completely heal that hamstring and be able to be back 100% and ready against the Jets.