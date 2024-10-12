Browns Ripped For Crucial Offseason Decision
The Cleveland Browns own the NFL's worst offense heading into Week 6, and while quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the crosshairs more than anyone, it's not all his fault.
There are a variety of reasons for the Browns' poor offensive showing, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that one of them may be offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Cleveland fired Alex Van Pelt and replaced him with Dorsey during the offseason, and Knox feels that that decision may have helped sabotage the Browns' 2024 campaign.
"Granted, Watson hadn't played well often under Van Pelt, but Cleveland's offense—which has its plays called by Stefanski—was at least functional," Knox wrote. "Watson was 8-4 as a starter under Van Pelt, and he's now 1-4 under Dorsey, and his play has been markedly worse."
For reference, Cleveland's offense ranked 16th in the league last season. That certainly isn't groundbreaking, but it's considerably better than the product we have seen in 2024.
"And Watson's poor play has only been part of the issue," Knox added. "Trying to marry Stefanski's play-calling with Dorsey's system has yielded an offense that is sloppy, inefficient and lacks identity."
This is definitely not the first time we have heard people saying the Browns have identity issues this season, and it probably won't be the last.
While you can't really pin Cleveland's struggle down to one particular area, there is no question that the lack of fluidity offensively has been a major sticking point.
The Browns have yet to crack the 20-point mark since last December.
We'll see if Cleveland can show signs of life against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.