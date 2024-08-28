Cleveland Browns' AFC North Rival Makes Major Decision At Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns will be facing Russell Wilson twice in 2024, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Wilson their starting quarterback, the Steelers have announced.
Pittsburgh signed Wilson after he was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. The team also swung a trade for Justin Fields, which had many wondering whether or not Wilson would be able to beat out Fields for the starting job.
It didn't help Wilson's case that he suffered a calf injury in training camp, and he also did not look great in the preseason.
However, Fields clearly did not do enough to supplant Wilson, who was obviously the favorite for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin all along.
Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 98 in 15 games with the Broncos last year.
The 35-year-old faced the Browns in late November last year, going 13-for-22 with 134 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards and a score. Wilson also led Denver to a 29-12 win over Cleveland.
Of course, the question remains as to how much Wilson actually has left in the tank. He trudged through a brutal debut campaign with the Broncos in 2022, and even during his decent season last year, he did not perform on the same level he did during his days with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson made nine Pro Bowls with the Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl championship.
The Browns don't face the Steelers until Nov. 21. We'll see if Wilson is able to hold on to the starting job up until that point.