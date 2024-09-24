Cleveland Browns' Defender Reveals Bold Claim On Playoff Chances
The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 and have certainly not resembled a playoff team over the first three weeks of the NFL regular season, but safety Rodney McLeod is not giving up hope just yet.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, McLeod said he remains confident that the Browns can still make the postseason in spite of their rought start.
"What's reality is that we're a 1-2 football team," McLeod said. "And there are several 1-2 football teams that are out there who I'm sure are going to make the playoffs and end up where they want to be, and I'm confident that we will be one of those teams, as well."
While McLeod's point is certainly valid that there will be some teams that have started 1-2 that can absolutely make the playoffs, Cleveland does not appear to be one of them at the moment.
The Browns have a plethora of issues, ranging from poor quarterback play to a shaky rushing attack to an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries.
While the defense has still been solid, Cleveland is not going to win any games with this offense. As a matter of fact, the Browns rank 31st in the league in yards per game. That isn't going to cut it.
Yes, there is still plenty of time remaining in the regular season. Cleveland can absolutely turn this around. But right now, things are looking very bleak for the Browns.
Cleveland will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.