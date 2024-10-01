Cleveland Browns' Rookie DT Handed Five-Game Suspension
The NFL has suspended the Cleveland Browns' 2024 second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. for five games without pay for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy, per Ian Rapoport.
After an impressive junior season at Ohio State in 2023, Hall was the first selected made by the Browns in the 2024 draft. However, Cleveland's plans for the promising defensive tackle were derailed after he was charged with domestic violence in August.
Hall was then placed on the Commissioner Exempt List at the beginning of the season, thus making him ineligible for the Browns' first four games. However, the games that the rookie defensive tackle missed so far while on the Exempt List will be credited toward the suspension, according to the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Hall Jr. must remit his salary made during those games.
He is eligible to be reinstated on Monday, Oct. 7 after the Browns' fifth game of the season. If Hall is reinstated, he will have to make up for the missed time. Cleveland has found success between defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris. The two have combined for 18 tackles and one sack during the first four games.
Veteran Quinton Jefferson has also been part of the mix. The 31-year-old signed with the team back in March and has been productive this season. Jefferson has six tackles, along with one sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars since joining the Browns.
Hall Jr. could make his professional debut in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, depending on if he is reinstated.