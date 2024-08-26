NFL Insider Reveals Major Update On Cleveland Browns' Mike Hall Jr.
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. is expected to be placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list as a result of a domestic violence charge, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The move is expected to happen by Tuesday.
Hall was arrested earlier this month following a domestic dispute with his fiancee. Disturbing details were revealed in which Hall allegedly engaged in physical violence against the female and threatened her with a gun.
However, Hall's fiancee later recanted the part of the story that involved the gun. She initially said that Hall held the firearm to her temple and threatened to "end it all."
Hall was back practicing with the Browns after the alleged incident and played in the club's final two preseason games.
If Hall is, in fact, placed on the commissioner's exempt list, he will not count against Cleveland's roster and will not be able to participate in any team football-related activities. The NFL would then determine whether or not it has gathered enough information to be able to suspend Hall.
Hall's next court date is set for Sept. 10, which is two days after the Browns play their regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 21-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April.
Hall has been very impressive throughout training camp and preseason and was expected to play a major role in the Browns' defensive line rotation this year.
Obviously, that may change depending on what happens in the coming weeks.