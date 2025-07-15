Cleveland Browns Rookie RB Receives Major Praise
The Cleveland Browns have not received much good news on the running back front in recent weeks.
Quinshon Judkins is dealing with a legal situation that has yet to be resolved. Outside of that, another rookie running back has made a strong impression in his first camp.
The Browns selected Dylan Sampson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a head-scratching move considering they drafted Judkins two rounds earlier but this move could pay off in the long run.
On a recent episode of the "Honor The Land" podcast, Max Loeb shared his opinion on the Cleveland rookie.
"I look at Dylan Sampson and the impact he can have as a third-down back, as a home run hitter. He's an electric back. You watch somebody with that home run hitting ability, the shiftiness he has, the ability to make people miss in space, it's a rare thing."- Max Loeb, "Honor The Land" podcast
Sampson appeared in 35 games in the SEC during his career at Tennessee. During his final season, Sampson led the conference in carries (258), rushing yards (1,491), and rushing touchdowns (22).
"When you compare him to other backs in this draft, in that regard, it was him and Tre’Veyon Henderson in that boat of pure electricity in space, go make a play with nothing in front of you. I loved that pick,” Loeb said.
The Nick Chubb era is officially over in Cleveland and this led to adding multiple backs in the draft. Sampson was likely going to play a role right away regardless but now, it might take a step up.