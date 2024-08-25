Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' Rookie Recognized As Preseason Winner

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson was recently highlighted as a preseason winner.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) reacts during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Browns may have found another hidden gem in rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson.

In a recent article, NFL Draft on SI writer Cory Kinnan highlighted Watson as a "winner" through the first week of the 2024 NFL preseason:

"Known for his physical play at Mississippi State where he racked up double digit sacks from the second level of their defense, Watson did not disappoint in his debut. He recorded a stop tackle in just 12 snaps for the Browns, and proved to be a physical presence when fitting the run and taking on blockers. He has a chance to take some snaps at SAM linebacker this season."

Watson was selected in the sixth round out of Mississippi State after leading the SEC in tackles in 2023 with 137. His efforts during his senior season earned him a spot on the All-SEC first team, along with being named a Third-Team Associated Press All-American.

The six foot, 233-pound rookie has not only stood out in preseason games, but also throughout the entire offseason. Watson sparked the defense after picking off quarterback Tyler Huntley back in May:

The Browns lack depth in the linebacker room outside of rising star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Free-agent signings Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks will join Owusu-Koramoah as the starting linebackers this season, but Watson will likely be involved in the strong side linebacker rotation.

Having a plethora of veterans ahead of him on the depth chart could help the development of Watson for the future.

