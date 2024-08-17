Cleveland Browns Rookie Named Top Player to Watch in Preseason vs. Vikings
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon in their second preseason game. With the regular season right around the corner, players are fighting for roster spots as well as potential playing time to begin the year.
One player who is working hard to get on the field early on during his rookie season is wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
Thrash, a fifth-round rookie out of Louisville, has made a strong impression early on in his tenure with the Browns. There is a chance that he could work his way onto the field early in the season.
He has even been named one of the top players to watch today by Cleveland team writer Patrick Warren.
In his "burning questions" for today's preseason matchup, Warren asked a question about Thrash. Can he continue building on his strong performance from the preseason opener?
During that first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Thrash ended up catching three passes for 43 yards. He looked very confident and strong in his NFL debut.
After his first preseason game, quarterback Jameis Winston spoke out about the rookie wideout.
"It's always great seeing young guys when it finally clicks. I was very impressed with him, and I just want to continue to build on that."
Warren believes that his friendship with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a chance to be on full display today, with both players having an opportunity to shine.
"While he won't be playing with Watson or Winston on Saturday, Thrash and Thompson-Robinson are good friends off the field. Thompson-Robinson said he thinks their friendship helps their connection on the field despite not having many reps together in practice. This weekend's game should provide several opportunities for the friends to make something happen on the field."
While there are quite a few players to watch today, Thrash will be one of the top names. He has a real chance to make an impact on the team as a rookie and another strong showing will increase his chances of getting on the field and doing just that.