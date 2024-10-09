Browns, 49ers Linked to Trade For Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns may be begin cleaning house over the next several weeks, as they have gotten off to a miserable 1-4 start this season.
One potential name that could surface in trade talks is cornerback Greg Newsome II, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has already identified a potential landing spot for him: the San Francisco 49ers.
"Newsome is a 24-year-old veteran at a premium position and would bring a strong return," Knox wrote. "He's appeared in all five games this season and has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 78.2 in coverage. He's also set to earn $13.4 million next season on his fifth-year option."
Knox then went on to say that Newsome would be a "logical fit" for the 49ers, who rank a rather modest 12th in pass defense thus far this season.
This would hardly be the first time trade rumors have swirled around Newsome.
During the early stages of the offseason, there was some chatter that Newsome could be dealt as a result of his contract. The Browns seem unlikely to extend him beyond 2025 after already handing Denzel Ward a long-term deal and with Martin Emerson Jr. also at the position.
Plus, as Knox notes, Cleveland may want to avoid paying Newsome's option next season.
If the Browns do place Newsome on the trade block, there would certainly be no shortage of suitors, as the former first-round pick has proven to be a very reliable defensive back.
Newsome has logged 11 tackles and a couple of passes defended through five games in 2024. Last year, he finished with 49 tackles, a pair of interceptions, 14 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.